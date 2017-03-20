San Diego Has Few Resources to Ensure the Newly Homeless Don’t Become the Chronically Homeless

Nearly 60 percent of San Diegans who came in contact with an agency that serves the homeless are new to the streets – and that number is throwing a harsh spotlight on the lack of programs to help those people.
Last year, nearly 10,300 new clients accessed homeless services. Just 664 people on the verge of homelessness received aid to try to help them avoid becoming homeless, according to new data that will be presented at a Monday City Council town hall on homelessness. The data reflects the number of folks who hadn’t accessed homeless services the previous five years.
Members of the Regional Task Force on the Homeless, a group that oversees regional efforts to battle homelessness, zeroed in on the discrepancy between the need for aid and what’s available when they reviewed the numbers at their meeting last Thursday.
“We need prevention and diversion in this town, and we need it now,” said Sue Lindsay, who leads San Diego State University’s Institute for Public Health and was hired to help the task force analyze the data.
For years, federal agencies have prioritized funding to help homeless veterans and those who’ve spent years on the streets. San Diego nonprofits have responded by stepping up their programs for those populations.
There’s been far less focus on San Diego’s newly homeless folks.
Here is my thoughts on today’s Street People item. To call them “Homeless” is about as sensitive as calling the undocumented “illegals” or Elected Officials as just “Politicians”. San Diego is just as much their home as you and I.
I am suggesting two things:
1.Form AD Hoc Council Action Committee; and
2.The new proposed City Budget must contain DEPARTMENT DETAIL for Human Health, Housing, & Services
The current Housing Commission may be a component of that approach but it has demonstrated that it is incapable of leading the full effort. You can not force a new mission on a group that views it mission as "Housing First"
One of the problems seems to be the extremely long time it takes to get any development permitted and built. It is possible to get an exemption for homeless housing? Perhaps as others have proposed, a pre-approved set of plans or conditions, that a homeless housing development must meet? If a development met these conditions, then approval would happen in months instead of years. Lastly, homeless developments should be exempt from Greenmail by the unions.
We can solve this problem if we work together, that however requires compromise and we seem to have difficult with that.
How can individuals help stem the tide of homelessness in San Diego? Where can we, as individuals, apply our shoulders to uplift the homeless? This is such a tragedy! The City of San Diego has not stepped up to help these people and that is shameful. What can we do as individuals to put pressure on the Mayor and City Council?