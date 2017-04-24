San Diego Braces for Role as Border Wall Guinea Pig

San Diego is playing a starring role in President Donald Trump’s emerging plans for a border wall.
The border between San Diego and Tijuana is already home to a series of border structures, and it seems they could soon be replaced in the first phases of funding for Trump’s promised border wall.
Most of the existing structures, though, are fences. Trump’s promise has been for a concrete border wall.
As those plans move forward, some Republicans have started to argue that fences and walls are essentially the same – so people might as well get on board with the wall.
There are, of course, functional differences between the two: You can typically see and hear through fences. When it comes to the U.S.-Mexico border, a fence can actually be a security advantage, some experts say, because you can see what’s around you.
Perhaps the bigger difference is symbolic. Fences are used in communities between neighbors; walls are barriers meant to keep things separate. Virtually everyone agrees that the border wall would carry a much different meaning from what’s there now. Whether that’s a good thing is where things start to break down once more.
What is the big deal, really. We have 3 legal points of entry and a new one being built. One of them is the new airport bridge. Commerce between the US and Mexico will continue regardless of any barriers. The wall / fence is designed to keep people, drugs, cash and weapons from crossing, who would be against that except criminals and open border advocates.
@Jay Berman Dude, we already have a fence/wall. Something else is needed.
We already have a wall. And, for its current existence, it has proven effective. The wall exists along the southern border of San Diego County and the U.S. It effectively stopped the very easy entrance of people circumventing points of inspection at San Ysidro, Otay Mesa, and Tecate. The whole mess is terribly heartbreaking. Before the wall, families were crossing I-5 and risking death by unwitting vehicles on the freeway. Families then crossed at eastern points and later into Arizona in the desert and suffered horribly.
Texas doesn't need any kind of "wall". From Las Cruces to Brownsville there are natural barriors that help stymie the flow of people wanting to circumvent the check points.
But, here's the real deal. Trump doesn't understand the issue. But, I don't blame him, really. American foreign policy has been unable to deal with an issue in its own back yard.
The issue is how to deal with poverty, both in the U.S. and in Mexico. Let's call a spade a spade. The U.S. effectively stole nearly half of the existing Mexican territory in 1848. That gave carte blanche to a ridiculous imperialistic American attitude that it could impose U.S. law to negate well recognized land grant ownership of Spanish and Mexican land grant owners.
The U.S. owes Mexico respect. And, it can do this by paying attention to the needs of Mexican citizens IN MEXICO. Mexicans really want to stay home. American values are foreign to Mexican values. The U.S. needs to support business by Mexicans in Mexico. That supports employment in Mexico. Is this a new concept? No. President Kennedy supported the Alliance for Progress. And, there is evidence today about that initiative.
Today, Mexico and the U.S. is very interconnected on many levels and in many sectors. A wall is not needed...just organization and monitoring.
The problems we are facing today are really an issue of ebb and flow. There are problems in Central American that our American Foreign Policy has been very inept. That must improve. Americans have meddled, to their favor, in the soverign
issues of the people of Central America. From the Panama Canal to the Sandanistas. Our hands are not clean. American companies have exploited whatever riches these countries could provide citizens in the U.S. to the detriment, often, of those countries.
We, in America, enjoy our sovereignty, as we should. But, we also need to accept our responsibility for our arrogant, competitive, self righteous, gluttonous ways and be supportive of effective initiatives by or neighbors to bolster and secure better futures for their people.
@John H Borja We didn't "steal" the territory, the entire country of Mexico was won, we withdrew to the current borders. We have legal points of entry, commerce goes on. The barrier stops illegal activity, weapons, drugs, human trafficking from going on. Mexico is a wonderful, resource-rich country, its people are wonderful. I was just there this weekend and plan on moving to Baja within the next few years, legally.
When I drove back yesterday, the border agent put me through the 3rd degree, opened up every door and compartment in my car, wanted to know details about where I was and why. I'm a 60 year old white guy in a ford ...
We need a barrier, some fence, some levee, some electronic and some wall ... Mexico needs to clean up it's horrible corruption.
@Jay Berman @John H Borja First point: the U.S. essentially stole all the territory from the Rio Grande Rio to Utah including California in 1848. But, I do agree that there is current over reach by law enforcement today with normal citizens.
What a colossal waste of money. Statistics show that illegal immigration through Mexico has declined by over 60% since 1990. In addition, a major portion of those that are undocumented immigrants are here because they over-stayed their visas (i.e. they did not illegally cross the border). Furthermore, the building of the wall is likely to take many years, as much of the land on which it resides must be acquired by the federal government via eminent domain, which can be (and has been in the past) contested in court by the land owners.
The likely outcome of Trump's push for the wall will be the building of a small portion of it at a huge taxpayer expense, followed by its being stalled by a host of issues, followed by the entire effort being halted by a new federal administration. Unfortunately, a lot of money will be wasted and a lot of cross-the border good will be threatened by the effort.
@bgetzel --If they have over-stayed their visas, wouldn't that mean that they are now in this country illegally?
@David Crossley @bgetzel The point is that they are not here illegally because they illegally entered the U.S. via the border. They were here legally and overstayed. The walll would not have made a difference.
@bgetzel @David Crossley --But they have over-stayed their visas. Is that against the law? They may have entered legally, but what about their current status?
@David Crossley Yes, you are correct. They would be here illegally in that case. If apprehended, or if they turn themselves in, they would have to appeal their deportation. But that is not my point. My point is that a WALL would not have prevented them from being here illegally!
@David Crossley @bgetzel The system to work this is not user friendly.
@bgetzel @David Crossley --True, but my point is they have deliberately over-stayed their visa.
Issa's logic that a wall and fence are essentially the same thing means he wants to waste billions of dollars re-building something we already have. What an idiot.