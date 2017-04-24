Nonprofit News Powered by Members
    San Diego Braces for Role as Border Wall Guinea Pig

    San Diego officials on both sides of the debate agree on one thing: that the existing border fence already separates the region from Mexico. Much of San Diego’s border with Mexico is separated with what’s referred to as secondary fencing, or two fences.

    State environmental laws pose no problem for federal authorities.

    The first $1 billion planned for the wall include several stretches in San Diego.

     

      File photo by Sam Hodgson
      A view of the border fence in Otay Mesa from the vehicle of a U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent.
      By |

      San Diego is playing a starring role in President Donald Trump’s emerging plans for a border wall.

      The border between San Diego and Tijuana is already home to a series of border structures, and it seems they could soon be replaced in the first phases of funding for Trump’s promised border wall.

      Most of the existing structures, though, are fences. Trump’s promise has been for a concrete border wall.

      As those plans move forward, some Republicans have started to argue that fences and walls are essentially the same – so people might as well get on board with the wall.

      There are, of course, functional differences between the two: You can typically see and hear through fences. When it comes to the U.S.-Mexico border, a fence can actually be a security advantage, some experts say, because you can see what’s around you.

      Perhaps the bigger difference is symbolic. Fences are used in communities between neighbors; walls are barriers meant to keep things separate. Virtually everyone agrees that the border wall would carry a much different meaning from what’s there now. Whether that’s a good thing is where things start to break down once more.

      Here’s what we know about the fence that already exists, and the structure Trump wants to replace it.

      Plans for the Wall in San Diego

      Plans for the border wall that have trickled out in the media suggest San Diego is top of mind for the Trump administration.

      The first $1 billion planned for the wall include several stretches in San Diego, according to CNN:

      “The money will fund 14 miles of new border wall in San Diego, 28 miles of new levee wall barriers and six miles of new border wall in the Rio Grande Valley region and 14 miles of replacement fencing in San Diego. The fencing would likely include concrete elements, a source familiar with the plans told CNN.”

      The Washington Post got even more specific Monday. The paper reported that a Department of Homeland Security planning document shows Chula Vista and Imperial Beach are among the cities labeled “high priority” for the wall.

      “In the San Diego sector, Homeland Security chose Imperial Beach and Chula Vista as priorities for border barriers because it would be easier to build on the region’s federally owned land, the planning document said.”

      That came as a surprise to Gary Halbert, Chula Vista’s city manager. Halbert pointed out that even the parts of Chula Vista that are closest to the border are still about four miles away.

      “I can’t imagine where they would be thinking,” Halbert said.

      Imperial Beach Mayor Serge Dedina said he wasn’t aware of the federal government’s plans for his city, either.

      “Our section is only about half a mile. I don’t know what they’re doing, unless they’re replacing part of it,” he said.

      Before it gets any actual segments of border wall, San Diego will host the first look at prototypes of the structure.

      After the federal government narrows the companies competing to build the wall down to 20 vendors this summer, those selected will build prototypes in Otay Mesa.

      The whole thing could be facing another delay before it really gets started, too. Media reports late Monday suggested Trump was willing to push the funding fight for his wall until the fall, possibly taking a government shutdown over the issue off the table.

      The Structure We Already Have

      Before many Republicans came on board Trump’s plans to build a wall separating the United States and Mexico, they were on board with the existing structure separating two countries, the border fence.

      Indeed, the United States has spent the last two decades or so building new stretches of fence and reinforcing existing portions.

      The Illegal Immigration Reform and Immigrant Responsibility Act of 1996, signed by President Bill Clinton, and the Secure Fence Act of 2006, both committed the United States to beefing up border fencing. Thanks to those pieces of legislation, much of San Diego’s border with Mexico is separated with what’s referred to as secondary fencing, or two fences.

      A few areas have even more fencing than that, Lisa Halverstadt found in 2013. There’s a roughly one-mile stretch, for example, along the Tijuana River Valley, that has four fences.

      “Border Patrol officials say that area wound up with four fences because a curve in the Tijuana River Valley places the U.S.-Mexico border at an awkward angle — it’s not there to quadruple security. They opted to put up extra fencing to deal with the odd configuration.

      … There are a few other spots with multiple fences, including an area near the infamous Smuggler’s Gulch, where chain link fences mark the intersection of federal, state and local land.”

      At a House Homeland Security Committee meeting in February, some experts testified that a fence has security advantages over a wall, “because agents could more easily see across the border,” according to CNN.

      Semantics and Symbolism

      San Diego officials on both sides of the debate agree on one thing: that the existing border fence already separates the region from Mexico.

      Republicans increasingly are using this fact to dismiss opposition to the wall as disingenuous, because people are largely OK with the structure that is already there.

      On Friday, the two Republican members of San Diego’s congressional delegation both suggested the border fence and a border wall were interchangeable. Rep. Darrell Issa said that by voting for measures that included funding for the border fence, Democrats have “already voted for a wall.” White House budget director Mick Mulvaney made the same argument over the weekend. Rep. Duncan Hunter said Friday that he supports a wall, and that people could “call it whatever” they want – insinuating that the only difference between a fence and a wall was the words themselves.

      Many San Diego leaders opposed to a wall have said that aside from it being a duplicative and unnecessary structure, they don’t sign on to the symbolism.

      “I think it is a spite wall,” Rep. Juan Vargas, whose district runs along the border, said Friday.

      “The border wall is a symbol of bigotry, divisiveness and waste that goes against California’s values,” Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez Fletcher, whose district overlaps with Vargas’, said in a statement Friday.

      What the State’s Doing to Stop It

      Gonzalez Fletcher is among a group of progressive Democrats at the state level trying to beat back Trump’s immigration policies, including construction of the wall.

      She is joint author of a bill that would require the state’s pension funds to divest from companies involved in the construction of border wall. Another bill, written by state Sen. Ricardo Lara, would prevent companies or individuals involved in building the wall from receiving state contracts.

      Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom has suggested that California’s landmark environmental law, CEQA, could be a foil for the border wall. But legal experts have said that’s not all that likely.

      An earlier effort to stop construction of a third layer of border fencing using environmental laws failed.

      San Diego attorney Cory Briggs, who represented several environmental groups in the case, said that there may be ways to block the border wall in court but that invoking CEQA isn’t one of them.

      That’s because “federal law ‘trumps’ state law on issues that are exclusively federal, such as protecting our borders,” Briggs told VOSD. “We lost the last border-fence lawsuit because presidents, starting with Clinton, were given broad authority by Congress to waive federal laws that would have given the state some leg to stand on. … If the feds try to do this cooperatively and give California incentives to cooperate, then CEQA would apply to state decision-making. But if the feds use the tools available to force the issue and have the necessary funding, then there’s nothing CEQA or any other state law will do.”

      Ry Rivard and Maya Srikrishnan contributed to this report.

        Written by Sara Libby

        Sara Libby is VOSD’s managing editor. She oversees VOSD’s newsroom and its content. You can reach her at sara.libby@voiceofsandiego.org or 619.325.0526.

        Jay Berman
        Jay Berman

        What is the big deal, really.  We have 3 legal points of entry and a new one being built.  One of them is the new airport bridge.  Commerce between the US and Mexico will continue regardless of any barriers.  The wall / fence is designed to keep people, drugs, cash and weapons from crossing, who would be against that except criminals and open border advocates.  

        John H Borja
        John H Borja subscriber

        We already have a wall. And, for its current existence, it has proven effective. The wall exists along the southern border of San Diego County and the U.S.  It effectively stopped the very easy entrance of people circumventing points of inspection at San Ysidro, Otay Mesa, and Tecate. The whole mess is terribly heartbreaking. Before the wall, families were crossing I-5 and risking death by unwitting vehicles on the freeway. Families then crossed at eastern points and later into Arizona in the desert and suffered horribly. 

           Texas doesn't need any kind of "wall". From Las Cruces to Brownsville there are natural barriors that help stymie the flow of people wanting to circumvent the check points.

             But, here's the real deal. Trump doesn't understand the issue. But, I don't blame him, really. American foreign policy has been unable to deal with an issue in its own back yard. 

               The issue is how to deal with poverty, both in the U.S. and in Mexico. Let's call a spade a spade. The U.S. effectively stole nearly half of the existing Mexican territory in 1848. That gave carte blanche to a ridiculous imperialistic American attitude that it could impose U.S. law to negate well recognized land grant ownership of Spanish and Mexican land grant owners. 

               The U.S. owes Mexico respect. And, it can do this by paying attention to the needs of Mexican citizens IN MEXICO. Mexicans really want to stay home. American values are foreign to Mexican values. The U.S. needs to support business by Mexicans in Mexico. That supports employment in Mexico. Is this a new concept? No. President Kennedy supported the Alliance for Progress. And, there is evidence today about that initiative. 

                 Today, Mexico and the U.S. is very interconnected on many levels and in many sectors.  A wall is not needed...just organization and monitoring.

                  The problems we are facing today are really an issue of ebb and flow. There are problems in Central American that our American Foreign Policy has been very inept. That must improve. Americans have meddled, to their favor, in the soverign

        issues of the people of Central America. From the Panama Canal to the Sandanistas. Our hands are not clean. American companies have exploited whatever riches these countries could provide citizens in the U.S. to the detriment, often, of those countries. 

                   We, in America, enjoy our sovereignty, as we should. But, we also need to accept our responsibility for our arrogant, competitive, self righteous, gluttonous ways and be supportive of effective initiatives by or neighbors to bolster and secure better futures for their people. 

                  

        Jay Berman
        Jay Berman

        @John H Borja  We didn't "steal" the territory, the entire country of Mexico was won, we withdrew to the current borders.  We have legal points of entry, commerce goes on.  The barrier stops illegal activity, weapons, drugs, human trafficking from going on.  Mexico is a wonderful, resource-rich country, its people are wonderful.  I was just there this weekend and plan on moving to Baja within the next few years, legally.  


        When I drove back yesterday, the border agent put me through the 3rd degree, opened up every door and compartment in my car, wanted to know details about where I was and why.  I'm a 60 year old white guy in a ford ...  


        We need a barrier, some fence, some levee, some electronic and some wall ...   Mexico needs to clean up it's horrible corruption.

        John H Borja
        John H Borja subscriber

        @Jay Berman @John H Borja First point: the U.S. essentially stole all the territory from the Rio Grande Rio to Utah including California in 1848. But, I do agree that there is current over reach by law enforcement today with normal citizens.

        bgetzel
        bgetzel subscriber

        What a colossal waste of money. Statistics show that illegal immigration through Mexico has declined by over 60% since 1990. In addition, a major portion of those that are undocumented immigrants are here because they over-stayed their visas (i.e. they did not illegally cross the border). Furthermore, the building of the wall is likely to take many years, as much of the land on which it resides must be acquired by the federal government via eminent domain, which can be (and has been in the past) contested in court by the land owners.  


        The likely outcome of Trump's push for the wall will be the building of a small portion of it at a huge taxpayer expense, followed by its being stalled by a host of issues, followed by the entire effort being halted by a new federal administration. Unfortunately, a lot of money will be wasted and a lot of cross-the border good will be threatened by the effort.

        David Crossley
        David Crossley subscriber

        @bgetzel  --If they have over-stayed their visas, wouldn't that mean that they are now in this country illegally?

        bgetzel
        bgetzel subscriber

        @David Crossley @bgetzel The point is that they are not here illegally because they illegally entered the U.S. via the border. They were here legally and overstayed. The walll would not have made a difference. 

        David Crossley
        David Crossley subscriber

        @bgetzel @David Crossley  --But they have over-stayed their visas.  Is that against the law?  They may have entered legally, but what about their current status?

        bgetzel
        bgetzel subscriber

        @David Crossley Yes, you are correct. They would be here illegally in that case. If apprehended, or if they turn themselves in, they would have to appeal their deportation. But that is not my point. My point is that a WALL would not have prevented them from being here illegally! 

        ZachW
        ZachW subscriber

        Issa's logic that a wall and fence are essentially the same thing means he wants to waste billions of dollars re-building something we already have. What an idiot.