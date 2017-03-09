A Definitive Guide to Community Choice Aggregation – and Whether San Diego Will Do it

San Diego has ambitious plans to fight climate change. The plan depends on getting all electricity from renewable resources.
That could set up a showdown between the city and Sempra Energy, the parent company of San Diego Gas & Electric. SDG&E gets most of its electricity by burning natural gas.
Unless the company stops selling gas-fired power within city limits, the city could begin buying power for its 1.4 million residents from someone else. In doing so, the city would become a community choice aggregator, or CCA.
That dumb, confusing name masks a simple concept and a big debate: The city government and a Fortune 500 company are on a collision course. The cost, reliability and environmental consequences of everyone’s electricity is on the line.
Here’s an FAQ to get you caught up.
Why does the city care about electricity anyway?
State and local governments are trying to fight climate change, even if the federal government won’t. Since fossil fuel-fired electricity is a major source of greenhouse gases, these governments all seek to curb the use of coal and gas.
Is there any plan to allow individual neighborhoods to setup their own microgrids? Then if an Arizona electrical worker knocks out power to southern California again, neighborhoods with solar panels and grid-tie batteries could quickly turn their own power back on instead of waiting hours for SDG&E to do it.
"...Around this argument is an air of concern that the city might not know what it is doing."
That summarizes my concern. When I look back at some of the fiascos in recent memory and consider the city cannot seem to get on top of such seemingly straightforward problems as filling potholes and getting it's police staffing anywhere near it's authorized level, you really have to wonder.
A "Climate Action Plan" which sets a target of 100% of electricity coming from renewables 18 years from now is harmless political posturing by people who will be long gone when the goal is supposed to be met, but now it appears we need to take steps pretty soon to start implementing this scheme. Uh oh!
