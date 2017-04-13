The Schools More Likely to Be at Risk of Lead Exposure, Mapped

After water tested at one San Diego Unified campus revealed the presence of lead at twice the allowable levels, testing is under way at schools across the district.
So far, the results have been published from only one San Diego Unified site – Emerson-Bandini, in Mountain View, which shares a campus with San Diego Cooperative Charter School. Officials took 10 water samples from fountains and sinks on campus. Those tests revealed water from three different sources contained more than the allowable limit of lead. The water at one sink contained more than twice the allowable limit.
San Diego Unified isn’t the only local school district facing the concern.
Water samples taken last fall at La Mirada Elementary School in San Ysidro found alarming levels of lead coming from eight drinking fountains. And a test of a drinking fountain near the gym at San Marcos Middle School had “higher than acceptable” levels of lead, the district revealed in early March.
The news has spooked parents and at least one local lawmaker.
Not looking to cause panic: but, if your kids attend an older (pre-1986) school in San Diego, send them w/ bottled water until tested.
— Lorena (@LorenaSGonzalez) March 31, 2017
