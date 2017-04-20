State Proposal Would Mean No More Schools Like Thrive

The Learning Curve is a weekly column that answers questions about schools using plain language. Have a question about how your local schools work? Write me at Mario.Koran@voiceofsandiego.org.
Thrive Public School in San Diego is finishing its third year of operation, and things are looking up for the San Diego charter school.
In three years the school grew from 45 students to 460, and next year plans to have about 700 students. Thrive began as a K-8, but this year opened a high school. Its founder, Nicole Tempel Assisi, says she’s welcomed more than 1,000 visitors to Thrive, some coming from as far away as India and England. Most come to check out how the school creates individualized education plans for each student or supports their social-emotional learning, Assisi said.
Individualized instruction is familiar ground to educators. Students with special needs already have it. By blending technology and one-on-one instruction, Thrive takes that approach for all students.
Critics often accuse charter schools of excluding students with special needs. But roughly 16 percent of students Thrive serves have special needs – a higher percentage of special education students than San Diego Unified serves. That, combined with its approach to individualized education plans, has earned the school recognition as a leader in serving students with special needs.