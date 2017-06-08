San Diegans Understand Reliable Water Comes at a Price

It should surprise no one that water is costlier in San Diego County than in many other parts of the state and nation. After all, we are at the literal end of the pipeline in a semi-arid region of 3.3 million people with few significant lakes, rivers or groundwater aquifers.
What is surprising is the continued insistence by the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California that it will take care of San Diego County’s water needs. Meena Westford, a Metropolitan Water representative in San Diego, recently challenged the San Diego County Water Authority for buying desalinated seawater before purchasing cheaper water from her agency.
“As a San Diego resident, I don’t want our most expensive water supplies to be our baseload and our cheapest supplies to be our insurance policy,” she told Voice of San Diego.
Westford misfires on two accounts. First, Metropolitan Water casts itself as the water supply “insurance” provider for Southern California. Its own website says, “The district imports water from the Feather River in Northern California and the Colorado River to supplement local supplies” (emphasis added).
And Westford wrongly equates price with value.
Consider that in 1991, San Diego County did purchase nearly all its water from Metropolitan – and then the district cut San Diego’s supplies by 31 percent for 13 months and threatened 50 percent cutbacks.