These Are the Two Most Controversial Pieces of the City’s New Pot Proposal

On Tuesday, the San Diego City Council will be reviewing proposals to regulate marijuana.
Proposition 64, the statewide measure to allow recreational marijuana in California that passed in November, made it immediately legal for people over 21 to possess, transport, obtain or give away up to one ounce of cannabis. It also allowed households to cultivate up to six marijuana plants, as long as they were out of public view.
The commercial sale and taxation of recreational marijuana, though, will not go into effect until January 2018.
State laws for medical marijuana that passed in 2015 are also expected to go into full effect at the state level in January 2018, but some local governments have started regulating and issuing local medical marijuana-related licenses while the state was setting up the necessary agencies, information systems and regulations to begin issuing state-level licenses.