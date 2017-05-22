Another Hurdle for the Mayor’s Tax-Hike: The City Council

Mayor Kevin Faulconer’s proposed hotel-tax hike to expand the Convention Center and pull in money for homelessness and street repairs could be in trouble.

Seven of nine City Council members raised concerns about the measure at an informational hearing Monday, questioning everything from the $5 million cost of a special election in November to whether the measure does enough to address San Diego’s homeless crisis. The less-than-enthusiastic reception from local labor groups – one local hotel union might actively oppose the measure, and the San Diego Labor Council is at least opposed to the measure going to the ballot in November of this year.

The measure will require five City Council votes to move to the November special election ballot and will need support from two-thirds of voters if it makes it there. The mayor’s proposal would raise hotel taxes by up to 3 percent and throw nearly two-thirds of proceeds over 40 years into Convention Center expansion and needs. Another 18 percent each would be funneled to homeless services and street repairs.

Even Councilman Scott Sherman, a Faulconer ally, said Monday he’s on the fence about the mayor’s pitch.

Sherman said he liked the idea of revenue streams for homelessness and road fixes but wasn’t sure the mayor’s tax hike could get the broad support necessary to prevail at the polls.

“Two-thirds is a very tough threshold to meet,” Sherman said.