Behold, a School District That Embraces Local Charter Schools

Chula Vista Elementary School District has a different kind of relationship with some of its charter schools.
The district authorizes two kinds of charters: dependent and autonomous.
Autonomous, or independent charters, are common in most districts. A district authorizes the charter but the schools operate largely on their own. Dependent charters are more closely tied to their district authorizer.
Chula Vista Elementary School District has five dependent charters and two independent charters.