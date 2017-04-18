The District’s Explanations for Its Big Budget Fixes, Translated

Listening to San Diego Unified explain its budget cuts, you might think the district’s massive shortfall is actually a blessing. To better understand what’s going on, we’ve put together a video that explains why this happened and demystifies the district’s spin efforts.

Photo by Jamie Scott Lytle
The San Diego Unified school board discusses budget cuts for the 2017-2018 school year.
For San Diego Unified, plugging a $124 million budget shortfall for next year may mean laying off hundreds of teachers.

Voice of San Diego has shown that some of the district’s poorest schools would be the most affected by the proposed layoffs. The shortfall shouldn’t have come as a surprise to the district. And now, hundreds of jobs are on the line. The County Office of Education even warned San Diego Unified that its high expenses would soon come back and haunt it – the money flowing out of the district was rapidly exceeding the money coming in.

But, listening to San Diego Unified explain the cuts, you might think the shortfall is a blessing that will lead to greater efficiency and better service-delivery. To better understand what’s going on, we’ve put together a video that explains why this happened and demystifies the district’s spin efforts.

    Written by Adriana Heldiz

    Bill Bradshaw
    Bill Bradshaw subscribermember

    i recognize the voice of the narrator on this epic.  Sounds like his kids are about to enroll in SDUSD.  Panic is setting in!


    Seriously, what's the procedure for recalling School Board Members?  