We Know Why Teachers Leave Poor Schools – But Not How to Make Them Stay

Earlier this week, we published a list of the 20 schools in San Diego Unified where the most teachers are facing layoffs. And as has happened in previous years, the schools facing the most layoffs next year are overwhelmingly poor.
At 16 of the 20 schools in San Diego Unified facing the most layoff notices, at least 75 percent of students qualify for free and reduced-price lunch – a rough measure of a school’s poverty level.
Nine schools that made the list are located in southeastern neighborhoods, one of the most economically disadvantaged areas of San Diego.
The reason poor schools are facing an overwhelming share of the layoff burden has a lot to do with a last in, first out policy, based in state education code, which requires that school districts use seniority as the key factor for determining which employees to layoff. That is, the last teachers to be hired are first to be fired when it comes time for layoffs.