North County Report: Street Homelessness Is on the Rise

Each year, volunteers across the county gather to survey the homeless population, and this year’s point-in-time count shows that the overall number in North County increased by about 65 people.
The survey also shows a decrease in the number of sheltered people, and increases in the unsheltered population – meaning more people are sleeping on benches, in vehicles, or in hand-built structures along highways and river beds.
Most cities across North County saw increases in the overall numbers of homeless people, including Carlsbad (52), Encinitas (24), Del Mar (2), Vista (106) and San Marcos (12). Only Escondido, Oceanside and Solana Beach reported declines, of 9, 136 and four people, respectively.
VOSD’s Lisa Halverstadt noted that there’s a shelter problem at work across San Diego County: “Many folks living on the street – particularly those who have been there for years – are choosing to stay in tents and makeshift structures instead of shelters.”
While Vista saw a slight drop in the number of sheltered people, the city saw a huge increase in its unsheltered population. Last year, Vista counted 64 people without shelter – this year, it counted 206 people.
Escondido and Oceanside, which posted overall drops, saw decreases of 38 and 105 sheltered people, even while Oceanside counted nearly twice as many tents as last year (100), and 58 more vehicles with people sleeping in them.