North County Report: Will Oceanside Council District Shakeup Create Business Deserts?

With City Council members operating for the good of a whole city – one district – North County localities have tended to grow around one downtown area.
Most of the shops, bars and restaurants go downtown. Art galleries and events tend to be clustered downtown. Just about everything that lends a town its joie de vivre (while generating that sweet, sweet sales-tax) goes downtown.
But there’s only so much downtown to go around, and with the switch to by-district elections likely coming to Vista and Oceanside, not everyone is going to get a slice of lively commercial area, or a say in what happens in the “centers” of their town.
Two maps drafted by a demographer in Vista try to split the downtown area among three districts, leaving the fourth with largely residential and industrial areas, and relatively little commercial space.
The makeup of a district is going to affect the representative’s positions, and it certainly wouldn’t hurt if your district brings in a lot of money to the city’s coffers, but what happens if a district doesn’t have much of a business presence at all?
In Oceanside, it’s still too early to tell what the boundaries will be, but Oceanside Chamber of Commerce CEO Scott Ashton wants each district to have a business footprint.