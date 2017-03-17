Sacramento Report: Taking on Human Trafficking, Round 2

This post has been updated.
Last year was a blockbuster for advocates of human trafficking victims. A slew of new laws were passed – addressing everything from prostitution charges for minors to new rules on the release of victims’ personal information and options for how they testify in court.
But, like with any big, messy social problem, there’s more to be done. And many San Diego legislators and others across the state are pushing another round of bills meant to aid victims and crack down on perpetrators.
SB 767, 270 and 230 by Sen. Toni Atkins
Bills from Sen. Toni Atkins address the many sides of trafficking – one is prevention-focused, one is rehabilitation-focused and one would aid prosecutors in convicting traffickers.
SB 767 would require each county to create a specialized foster family placement protocol for child trafficking victims. It would require counties to give an extra stipend and training to foster families taking in trafficking victims and would create a special court to deal with them.