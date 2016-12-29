Nonprofit News Powered by Members
Raise Your Voice
protect public service journalism

Help VOSD raise $200K by December 31st!

Donate 2016

    School District Can’t (or Won’t) Say What It Spends on Areas Potentially Facing Cuts

    San Diego Unified officials earlier this month announced they’d need to cut at least $116.6 million in spending to balance next year’s budget, and identified three broad areas where the cuts would come from. But the district can’t say what those three areas currently cost. If the central office can cut $44 million, what is that $44 million from?

    Photo by Dustin Michelson
    A classroom inside Hoover High
    Partner Voices
    By |

    When San Diego Unified officials earlier this month announced they’d need to cut at least $116.6 million in spending to balance next year’s budget, staff identified three broad areas where the cuts would come from.

    Some $44 million would come from the district office budget, $52 million would come from school sites and $21 million would come from centralized support services, which includes things like special and early education and transportation, said the district’s new CFO Patricia Koch. Koch emphasized that cuts would be rolled back if at all possible.

    There’s only one problem. The district can’t tell us what those three areas cost the district right now. If the central office can cut $44 million, what is that $44 million from?

    Voice of San Diego has repeatedly asked district officials what those three budgets areas currently cost the district, or what they are each projected to cost next year.

    Double Your Donation Today

    The Knight Foundation has offered to match individual donations to VOSD dollar for dollar through Dec. 31. Double your impact and stand up for nonpartisan journalism today. Details here.

     Learn more about member benefits

    Do the announced cuts in those areas amount to a small fraction of each budget area, or half of that budget or more? That would make a big difference and would signal whether the cuts are reasonably small or maybe unreasonably ambitious.

    District officials have rebuffed multiple requests for the numbers, with both Koch and district spokeswoman Shari Winet saying it would be “premature” to provide the numbers before the governor’s state budget is released while staff is still working to identify specific cuts.

    Now, it seems officials may not even know the amounts.

    “We’re not declining to release numbers,” Winet said in an email. “In an effort to close the deficit, we simply began identifying some potential budget solutions. We know they’re there, because we’ve been going through that process. … We will know more once the state budget has been received.”

    Regularly kept district budget documents do not single out “central office” costs, nor do they call out costs for “centralized support services” or costs for “schools,” which are the three broad areas targeted for cuts. Instead, those costs are indistinguishable and peppered throughout the budget.

    Without those starting figures from the district, it is impossible to know the gravity of the cuts planned and recently greenlit by the board.

    Winet suggested looking at this year’s total budget and comparing it to the cuts needed. The district is expected to spend nearly $1.4 billion out of its general fund this year, so cuts of $116.6 million would exceed 8 percent.

    That’s all the context the public gets for now.

      This article relates to: Must Reads, Education, School Finances

      Written by Ashly McGlone

      Ashly is an investigative reporter for Voice of San Diego. She can be reached at ashly.mcglone@voiceofsandiego.org or 619.550.5669.

      Partner Voices

      Related Articles

      Comments

      We're striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. To read our full comment policy, click here.

      1 comments
        Livefyre
      Newest | Oldest
      Bill Bradshaw
      Bill Bradshaw subscribermember

      Let's see if I've got this straight.  The district just gave everyone a general increase and now can't pay for it without cutting $116.6 million from "somewhere".  They are not going to give you anything except through legal pressure because they are not accountable to the public, and they're idiots as well.  


      Time to crank up a flood of Public Information Requests and, have some prominent local lawyer who makes his living suing public entities sign them.