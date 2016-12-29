School District Can’t (or Won’t) Say What It Spends on Areas Potentially Facing Cuts

When San Diego Unified officials earlier this month announced they’d need to cut at least $116.6 million in spending to balance next year’s budget, staff identified three broad areas where the cuts would come from.

Some $44 million would come from the district office budget, $52 million would come from school sites and $21 million would come from centralized support services, which includes things like special and early education and transportation, said the district’s new CFO Patricia Koch. Koch emphasized that cuts would be rolled back if at all possible.

There’s only one problem. The district can’t tell us what those three areas cost the district right now. If the central office can cut $44 million, what is that $44 million from?

Voice of San Diego has repeatedly asked district officials what those three budgets areas currently cost the district, or what they are each projected to cost next year.

