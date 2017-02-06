Morning Report: Emails Show SANDAG Knowingly Misled Voters

By Kinsee Morlan |
“WTF.”
That’s what the San Diego Association of Governments’ chief economist Ray Major wrote in an email when he found out that the agency’s economic forecasts had problems – big ones that overstated how much revenue a sales tax would bring in to fund local transportation projects.
VOSD’s Andrew Keatts finally got a hold of emails that reveal that Major and other top SANDAG officials knew about the faulty economic forecasts almost a year before they put Measure A on the 2016 ballot.
Measure A, you’ll remember, would have raised the sales tax by a half cent. SANDAG officials used that projection to promise San Diego voters it would raise $18 billion and fund all kinds of transportation and open space projects.