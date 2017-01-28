Morning Report: The Clash over Marijuana Delivery

By Maya Srikrishnan |
On Tuesday, San Diego City Council will hear a series of proposed regulations about medical and recreational marijuana.
I’ve been trying to unpack those regulations. My latest attempt delves into the debate over delivery services – that is, when cannabis products are brought straight to your front door.
Delivery services have been operating in this legal gray area for a few years – they’re not allowed, but they’re also not prohibited. So dozens of delivery services operate in a gray area in San Diego. Some try their best to be on the up and up and some couldn’t care less about laws.
“It’s currently the wild, wild west and it needs to be reined in,” one dispensary owner told me.