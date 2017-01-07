Morning Report: Mayor Says Homelessness Will Be Priority in 2017

Maybe 2017 will be the year San Diego finally steps up to deal with homelessness.
At least that’s what Mayor Kevin Faulconer is saying – and what advocates hope for – writes VOSD contributor Kelly Davis.
Homelessness “is one of the biggest issues we’re going to be tackling in the coming year,” Faulconer told Davis. “Because we have to.”
San Diego continuously came up short on the homelessness front in 2016. The downtown homelessness numbers continued to increase, the police continued to draw criticism for how they handle people sleeping on the street and while other large cities in the state, like Los Angeles and San Francisco, managed to pass bond measures to fund housing for their homeless, such an initiative wasn’t even floated here.