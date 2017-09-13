Morning Report: More Replacements and Glue for Faulty FieldTurf Fields

In recent months, FieldTurf USA has continued to replace and repair deteriorated fields across San Diego Unified.
Emails obtained by VOSD’s Ashly McGlone show that the company replaced Madison High School’s turf field free of charge in June and dumped gallons glue on fields at University City High, San Diego High and Morse High earlier this year to make them stronger. Some of the fields experiencing problems have already been replaced before.
This story may sound familiar.
Most of the fields were highlighted in McGlone’s investigation into FieldTurf failures. For example, she reported last year that San Diego and Morse high schools saw their 2009 fields fall apart by 2014, even though the fields — which cost $607,000 and $449,000, respectively — were guaranteed to last eight years under warranty with normal use.
Despite the problems, FieldTurf is still the only turf installed at schools throughout the district. Between 2006 to 2016, the district paid FieldTurf USA more than $15 million
A San Diego Unified spokeswoman told McGlone district officials are still satisfied with FieldTurf’s products.