Morning Report: San Diego’s Wary Eye on the Peso

In Fashion Valley, high end retailers told VOSD contributor Jonah Valdez they’ve seen fewer Mexican visitors. In San Ysidro, right at the border, 60 businesses have had to shutter in the past year and a half in part due to peso devaluation.
Depending on the day, President Donald Trump has something to say about trade. Maybe it’ll be the end of the North American Free Trade Agreement or the start of a new border tax. Fear, justified or not about searches at the border has people shy to cross. It all has had an effect on the peso. The experts Valdez talked to are scared all the rhetoric — or the potential actions that follow — could harm San Diego’s manufacturing and tourism sectors as well.
In 2015, San Diego’s exports to Mexico were worth $5.5 billion and people are worried about our interlocked economies.
Valdez also gathered what we know so far about Trump’s view on Mexico and trade.
Border Report: Funding for Border Still in Limbo
There’s been lots of talk about border wall plan, but there still doesn’t appear to be any new money for the project in the budget deal poised to be approved by Congress.
In this week’s Border Report, VOSD contributor Brooke Binkowski talks about the central role San Diego has been playing in border wall and immigration planning, despite all the uncertainty.