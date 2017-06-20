Morning Report: Schools Become Lifelines for Struggling Families

For the past several months, I’ve been trying to understand a big disconnect in the South Bay: School districts there count huge numbers of homeless students, yet traditional homeless counts —like the point-in-time count — show homelessness in the South Bay is dropping.
Schools use different, broader criteria to define homelessness than organizations that do official counts of homeless populations. That means that they can offer services to those living with multiple families packed into a dwelling, in rundown trailers, motels or junkyards and storage containers, and tend to remain hidden and excluded from other homeless counts.
In Part Two of my weeklong series on the hidden homelessness crisis in the South Bay, I detail how public schools have become a primary social service provider for many poor families. Often schools are the only public entity keeping track of the thousands of families in unstable and substandard housing conditions in the region.
Because education is compulsory, schools come in contact with these children and families more than any nonprofit or government entity. As a result, some schools are going far beyond educating students — they’re helping ensure that their entire families have all their basic needs met.
Schools have their limits, though. They can’t provide housing, for one.
