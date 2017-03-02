San Diego Explained: A Patchwork of Pot Policies

In November, California voters approved recreational marijuana use.

The shift in public attitude toward marijuana is forcing communities across the state to revisit their pot policies. Starting in January 2018, marijuana businesses will be allowed in California, unless a city or county decides to ban it.

Despite the voter support for marijuana and the potential new source of tax revenue, however, many local cities and the county aren’t ready to open their doors to recreational or even medical use.

While a few communities like La Mesa and Lemon Grove are moving forward with allowing medical marijuana, the city of San Diego is the first city in the county to allow recreational marijuana businesses.

Support Independent Journalism Today