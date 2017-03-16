San Diego Explained: Local Officials Are Wary of the Gov’s Water Plan

San Diego gets most of its water supply from far away. About a fifth of it comes from Northern California.

Gov. Jerry Brown has big ideas for making sure Southern California can continue drinking water from its northern neighbor. He wants to build two 35-mile underground tunnels 150 feet underground to keep water flowing south. The price tag would be at least $17 billion.

Once a big supporter of the plan, the San Diego County Water Authority is now among its biggest skeptic.

In this week’s San Diego Explained, NBC7’s Monica Dean and Voice of San Diego’s Ry Rivard dive into why San Diego water officials are wary of Brown’s plan to keep water flowing from Northern to Southern California.

Written by Kinsee Morlan Kinsee Morlan is the Engagement Editor at Voice of San Diego and author of the Culture Report. Contact her directly at kinsee.morlan@voiceofsandiego.org. Follow her on Facebook or Twitter. Subscribe to her podcast.

