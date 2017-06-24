Top Stories June 16-23

I would like to donate $

An expansion to the center would surely allow more events to be held, and data exists showing some event planners find the current space too small to meet their needs. But just how many events have been lost to space and date constraints? (Ashly McGlone)

4. San Diego Unified: Let’s Delete Emails First, Let Board Ask Questions Later

The San Diego Unified District is changing its policy so it permanently deletes emails after six months, and the board won’t get to discuss the policy change until it has already gone into effect. (Ashly McGlone)

5. It’s Not Too Late for the City Council to Reverse Course on the Hotel Tax Plan

The measure to raise hotel taxes in order to fund a Convention Center expansion has hit some hurdles, all of which can still be overcome. (Bob Nelson

6. For Homeless Families in the South Bay, Schools Provide Far More Than Education

Schools in the South Bay have become a hub for homeless students and their families to find everything from a place to shower to help with school enrollment to assistance applying for public benefits. (Maya Srikrishnan)

7. New Regional Leader Tasked With Unifying San Diego’s Homeless-Fighting Efforts

Gordon Walker, a crucial player in Utah’s efforts to reduce chronic homelessness, is now leading the countywide group coordinating San Diego’s fight against growing homelessness. (Lisa Halverstadt)

8. For Struggling Families in San Ysidro, Immigration Status and Housing Work Against Each Other

San Ysidro’s demographics and its location on the border contribute to a unique set of housing woes. “I can’t get my green card without an address, I can’t work without a green card and I can’t afford an apartment without work,” said one resident whose struggle is familiar to many community members. (Maya Srikrishnan)

9. From a Junkyard to a Tiny Trailer: One South Bay Family’s Housing Struggle (VIDEO)

Last school year, one-third of students in the San Ysidro School District were identified as homeless. In this short web documentary, Catalina Rios discusses her family’s struggle to find and afford stable housing. After living in a junkyard, Rios and her children now crowd into a tiny trailer. (Gabriel Ellison-Scowcroft)

10. Mayor Gets New Chief of Staff as Administration Manages Rockiest Period Yet

Out is Stephen Puetz. In is Aimee Faucett, the vice president and chief operating officer of the San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce. Both are longtime Faulconer aides. Puetz will work on high-profile national campaigns from San Diego. (Scott Lewis)

Written by Adriana Heldiz

