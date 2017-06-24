Top Stories June 16-23

These were the most popular Voice of San Diego stories for the week of June 16-23.
1. How San Diego’s Biggest Developers Swarmed Against SoccerCity
If SoccerCity goes down, many will claim the kill shot. But it was the biggest developers in town who actually put hundreds of thousands of dollars into a professional campaign to stop it and they worked together to find the best arguments.Some of them have competing visions for the land. Some of them don’t believe it’s a good project. Some think it will hurt their projects and other plans for Mission Valley. (Andrew Keatts)
2. A Faded Crosswalk, a Teen’s Death and the Housing Crisis Behind it All
When a 15-year-old was killed by a semi-truck in Otay Mesa in 2014, news reports focused on the fact that the teen was on her phone. No one asked why she was walking in an industrial area where few pedestrians ever go. The answer: She was walking home from school.Home was a junkyard. (Maya Srikrishnan)
3. Fact Check: Did San Diego Miss Out on 1,000 Conventions?