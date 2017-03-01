The Privilege and the Curse of School Foundations

By Andy Hinds |
I can tell people have been avoiding me. Around my kids’ school, in local businesses and on the internet. I’m pretty sure some of my acquaintances have been pretending not to notice my attempts to get their attention. I don’t blame them. They know that if they make eye contact with me, there’s a pretty good chance I’m going to ask them for something.
To parents: “Hey — are you going to volunteer at my kids’ school’s Homebrew Fest?”
To proprietors of local businesses: “Hey — are you going to sponsor my kids’ school’s jog-a-thon this year?”
To online friends: “HEY COME TO THIS THING TO HELP MAKE MONEY FOR MY KIDS’ SCHOOL!!! OR ARE YOU ARE SOME KIND OF A MONSTER WHO HATES CHILDREN???!!!”