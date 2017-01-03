Culture Report: Coffee for a Cause

Coffee baristas don’t get enough respect.
Savannah Phillips thinks the folks who make your coffee deserve the same type of attention and admiration as the chefs making your food.
“It should be seen as a culinary experience,” she said. “It’s important that we further the industry and raise the bar of professionalism and make it seen as something that isn’t just someone in holey jeans just throwing your coffee at you across the bar.”
Phillips is part of a growing subculture of baristas who travel to competitions across the country to showcase their coffee-making skills and help raise the profile of baristas. She’s also the founder of the San Diego Coffee Training Institute, a new nonprofit that will soon be helping people become better trained, even certified baristas.
