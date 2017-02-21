Culture Report: City Heights Space Wants to Be Ground Zero for Creativity

Upgrades being made to the City Heights Performance Annex will ultimately change the role the city-owned space plays in the community.
Nigel Brookes, who manages the performance center at the City Heights Library, said the new equipment and shifted focus are meant to help neighborhood residents get more involved in the actual production of art and culture.
Brookes has been running the space for the last year and a half. Before his tenure, the programming at the Performance Annex was often geared toward children, and produced the type of events you might expect from a community theater.
“But my hope is that it will become a place where people can come and learn how to become artists and develop and hone their skills,” Brookes said. “People will be encouraged to show off their creative selves.”