Culture Report: Meth Addiction Takes Center Stage

San Diego just can’t shake meth.
In the ’80s and ’90s, the county earned the title as the meth capital of the nation. It’s since become known for better things, like its designation as a craft beer capital status, but a Justice Department report last year found that the meth epidemic is still in full force here.
The supply now comes from Mexican super labs that have replaced the clandestine mom-and-pop meth labs once scattered across the county, and, according to the report, those labs are pumping in a much cheaper and more potent product.
A new play by local playwright Maybelle Reynoso attempts to reframe San Diego’s meth problem and show folks how the drug and the people who use it have changed.
“We have this perception that it only affected certain types of people and it kind of stayed in the East County, but now it really is everywhere and used by all kinds of people,” she said.
Reynoso’s script is based on interviews she did with local prison inmates, kids at juvenile halls, parents of kids struggling with addiction and people in recovery. She said the interviews taught her that younger people who missed the more fervent anti-meth campaigns of past decades don’t think the drug is as gross and disgusting as older people do. She also learned that a play directed at current meth users would be pointless – everyone she interviewed told her she had to target it toward kids who’d yet to even touch the drug.