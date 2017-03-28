Culture Report: Southeastern San Diego Gets Some Stage Time

Neighborhoods like Oak Park, Skyline, Valencia Park and Encanto don’t often make the news, except for stories about crime.
The La Jolla Playhouse wanted to change that. It decided to give southeastern San Diego residents a chance to tell their stories onstage, in hopes it would help others better understand a part of San Diego that’s too often overlooked.
The theater company teamed up with Ping Chong + Company, a New York City-based theater group known for tackling big civic issues, and other local nonprofits to find people in the area who’d not only be interested in sharing their stories, but would also be willing to perform them in front of a live audience.
“Underrepresented, unheard stories and voices, that’s what we were looking for,” said Sara Zatz, associate director for Ping Chong + Company.
Once they found a handful of willing participants, they began conducting hours-long interviews with them. One of the participants, DeAndre Clay, found himself sharing detailed memories of his family history and what it was like growing up in Encanto.
Zatz and other collaborators looked for similar threads in each of the stories, then weaved them together to create “South of The 8,” a spoken-word piece that will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 31, and at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 1, at the City Heights Performance Annex.