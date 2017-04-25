Culture Report: Building Art, Not Walls

San Diego artist and architectural designer James Hubbell is known for his whimsical, otherworldly buildings and sculptures that use nature as inspiration. His family home in Santa Ysabel is a magical place that the public is invited to tour once a year in June. The tours almost always sell out.
Lesser known, though, is Hubbell’s Pacific Rim Park Project, a nonprofit effort that has successfully built seven small public parks at international locations along the Pacific Ocean. The parks all include art designed by Hubbell, and are constructed by teams of students and volunteers.
So far, there are parks in Russia, Mexico, China, the Philippines, South Korea, Taiwan and the United States.
Touring the two small parks in Tijuana and San Diego and learning more about the Pacific Rim Park Project is on the bill as part of this weekend’s Gateway Conversations, a three-day event exploring the role of public art in international relations.
Marianne Gerdes, executive director of Ilan-Lael, the arts education foundation founded by Hubbell and his wife Anne, said with all the focus on building a border wall, the timing of the event couldn’t have been better.
“It’s a poignant and important counterpoint to the current rhetoric,” she said. “It’s important that we reaffirm the value of our friendships with other cultures and use art as a peaceful way to engage with them.”