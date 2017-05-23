Culture Report: Pearls of Wisdom From a Cross-Border Oyster Chef

It was love at first bite.
Soon after Melissa Mayer had her first oyster, she became obsessed.
“When I wake up I think about oysters, when I go to bed I think about oysters and in between I think about oysters,” she said.
Mayer said she loves the flavor and the sustainability of the seafood. Now, the artist, onetime “Food Network Challenge” contestant and former head chef at the defunct The Guild Restaurant and Lounge in Barrio Logan is ready to turn her oyster obsession into a full-time job. After a stint running an oyster bar in Portland, Ore., she’s back in San Diego and gearing up to open a new Oyster Bar in Rosarito, Mexico, in July.
Called Viaje, the restaurant will serve oysters farmed in nearby waters, and Mayer hopes to work with a local oyster farmer to cultivate a new variety of Pacific oysters.
Once Viaje opens, she wants to make the restaurant more than just a place to eat oysters. She plans to become more of an active border ambassador and join the chorus of voices rising up to protest the Trump administration’s proposed border wall. She said she’s glad the mayors of Tijuana and San Diego have pledged their continued binational collaboration, but that more people and businesses need to talk publicly about how important a fluid border is to the San Diego-Tijuana region.