Culture Report: Mo`olelo Performing Arts Company Calls it Quits

Mo`olelo Performing Arts Company is no more.
The theater company’s board of trustees recently voted to close and donate all its assets and programs to Playwrights Project, a local nonprofit that produces play-writing programs and theatrer productions with an emphasis on reaching students, prison inmates and other underserved communities.
“We believe this development is the very best course of action for Mo`olelo because of our limited resources, both financial and organizational,” Mo`olelo board chair Jerry Buckley wrote in an email to longtime supporters.
Mo`olelo paused its operations in 2015 due to financial concerns. The board has since been studying various options for moving forward.
In the email, Buckley said that for more than a decade Mo`olelo was one of the only local theater companies producing socially conscious, community-based productions that featured people of color on staff and on stage. He said the landscape has since shifted, and now several local companies and arts groups are doing similar work.
“We are proud to see so many of San Diego’s performing arts organizations now embracing these priorities as an important part of their missions,” he wrote.