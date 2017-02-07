Culture Report: History Center Tackles a Present-Day Lightning Rod

Two years ago, when the La Jolla Historical Society started planning its exhibition on climate change, executive director Heath Fox had no idea the show would open just as a climate skeptic was assuming the presidency.
“We, of course, knew that the topic was important,” he said. “But we had no idea that when it opened it would be as timely as it is.”
“Weather on Steroids: the Art of Climate Change Science” opens at the Historical Society’s Wisteria Cottage Gallery on Saturday. The exhibition paired contemporary artists with scientists from the Scripps Institution of Oceanography in La Jolla, and asked the artists to visualize the research in new ways.
“One of the points of the show is to communicate the science that the researches at Scripps Institution of Oceanography have been developing,” Fox said. “To communicate that to the public in a way they haven’t seen, or in an innovative, creative and accessible way for them to consider the issues around climate change in a little bit different way.”