Culture Report: Trinket Shops Get Some Artsy Neighbors in Old Town

Old Town is for tourists. That’s the general consensus anyway, but now a group of landlords and their tenants are working to create a place locals might actually like.
A collection of brightly colored, wooden, 1920s-era cottages stands at the corner of Congress and Twiggs streets. The building was purchased in December by three couples who now call the compound “Old Town Local.” In the few weeks they’ve owned it, the landlords have already filled it with San Diego artists, craftsmen and entrepreneurs.
“We wanted to create a symbiotic relationship between the tenants so they’re enhancing each other rather than competing against each other,” said Chris Bessenecker, one of the new owners. “All of the shops in the complex offer something unique. … We want it to be a cool destination for locals.”
So far, the building includes the new location of Jave Joe’s, a live music venue and coffee shop, a cigar and wine bar that relocated from Coronado, a fruit stand, a local jeweler, other craftspeople and Starbaby Studios, a new fine art gallery.