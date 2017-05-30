Culture Report: San Diego’s the Guinea Pig for a New Kind of Exhibition

“Wonderspaces” is being billed as a “pop-up museum of extraordinary experiences” – think carnival, but with artists and art installations instead of carnies and Ferris wheels.
The new, family-friendly art event will set up inside a big white tent in Mission Valley from June 2 through the end of July. For $24, folks can wander through the tent and see virtual reality movies, full-room art installations and sculptures meant to play with perception. After its San Diego run, the show will head on a cross-country tour.
That’s the idea anyway, but first the founders have to figure out if it’ll actually work.
Wonderspaces introduces a new, somewhat risky business model for showing art. Big upfront costs are involved with staging large pop-up art exhibitions, but if enough people buy tickets, organizers and artists could eventually turn a nice profit.
The event is the brainchild of Jason Shin and Patrick Charles, two former Marines who spent the last year working to create an art experience that’s accessible, family-friendly and appealing to a wide swath of people.
“We’re hoping this exhibition achieves a new form of art entertainment,” Shin said. “Why can’t this be a different model where the artists are being financially compensated in addition to getting their names out there?”