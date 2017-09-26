Culture Report: Barrio Logan Artists Booted From Yet Another Venue

For years, Union Barrio Logan has offered studio and workshop space to more than 30 artists and creative entrepreneurs. But now all the tenants have to be out by the end of the month.
The closure comes just weeks after the city shut down The Glashaus due to code violations and safety concerns. Alternative arts venues across the country are being scrutinized by fire and city officials after the deadly Ghost Ship fire in Oakland last year took the lives of 36 people.
At the Union Barrio Logan, though, the property owners pre-emptively shut the space down before the unpermitted construction inside the building made it onto city officials’ radars.
Seth Collins, who held the master lease on the Union Barrio Logan building at 2191 Main St., said in an email that the art studios built inside the space years ago were not permitted. He said the cost of permitting was too steep at the time, since the business was just starting out.
At the beginning of the year, Collins said the property owner, Mitchell Investments, which also owns The Glashaus warehouse building and paid hefty fines when it was closed down, told him that city code enforcement officers would likely be inspecting the space soon. Collins said he quickly hired an architect and worked for months to get the permits and ensure the construction was up to fire and safety standards.
The process, though, took longer than expected, and Collins said Mitchell Investments wasn’t willing to wait.