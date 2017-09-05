Culture Report: Artists Say The Glashaus Wasn’t Transparent About Problems

City and fire officials shut down The Glashaus in Barrio Logan last month due to code compliance and fire safety issues related to illegal construction inside the arts venue. Now, the artists who had studios there are struggling to find a place to go.
The Glashaus opened as an arts venue back in 2009. It’s since hosted dozens of high-profile, highly publicized events. So why did officials take nearly a decade to shut it down?
San Diego Fire Marshal Doug Perry said the property at 1815 Main St. has been on fire inspectors’ radar since it opened. He said the fire department worked with The Glashaus master lease holder Matt Devine on fire safety for years trying to bring the construction into compliance.
Yet Perry now says it should not have taken as long as it did to shut the venue down.
“Some of these issues were missed by the inspections, and that’s the human error factor of it,” Perry said. “We will do better training of our staff so they don’t miss these things in the future.”
Perry said a fire inspector made a note of illegal construction inside the building in 2009, but that Devine told the inspector he was working on getting the permits and making necessary fire safety upgrades. None of the art studios built inside the venue were properly permitted or up to fire safety standards, although sprinklers and other safety upgrades were added over the years.