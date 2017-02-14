Culture Report: Carving Out Community Space in San Ysidro

There aren’t enough public parks and community meeting spaces in San Ysidro, but an influx of cash will fund two cool new projects for the historically underserved community that butts the international border.
A $450,000 grant will help pay for the transformation of a historic church and its adjacent parking lot into a community center and outdoor urban park and event space.
Casa Familiar, a nonprofit that serves southern San Diego County, and UCSD’s Center on Global Justice, partnered up on the project. They won the grant from ArtPlace America, a collaboration of foundations, federal agencies and financial institutions that funds “creative placemaking” efforts, or projects that involve using arts, culture and creativity to cheaply and quickly improve the urban environment.
The old church will become El Salon, and the parking lot will be branded as the Casa Patio Project.