Culture Report: Chula Vista Mulls Cutting Its Arts Program

Tuesday night, Chula Vista City Council members will consider a budget that eliminates its cultural arts manager position.
The proposed cuts come after the city just adopted a new cultural arts master plan late last year.
Lynnette Tessitore is the city’s cultural arts manager, and her job accounts for the city’s entire cultural arts budget. Her role is to implement the city’s new plan and build a stronger arts and culture presence in Chula Vista.
In May, Chula Vista City Manager Gary Halbert presented a budget to City Council, but was asked by the three members present to return in June with a budget option that included funding to hire new firefighters.
The Chula Vista firefighters union has long been pushing City Council for more money for staffing, calling it an important public safety issue.
Leticia Cazares, chair of the city’s volunteer Cultural Arts Commission, said she understands that the city needs to hire more firefighters. But she said a federal grant the city applied for would provide funding for firefighters and could be approved as early as August. She said even if the grant doesn’t come through, she hopes City Council will consider making cuts elsewhere and keep its commitment to arts and culture in Chula Vista alive.