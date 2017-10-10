Culture Report: Connecting Art and Science at the Natural History Museum

Artist Lisa Jetonne was given free rein to explore the San Diego Natural History Museum‘s five floors of exhibitions and vast behind-the-scenes collections.
Her mission: Come up with art projects that help create connections between visitors and the museum’s scientific research, collections and history.
Jetonne is the first artist in residence at The Nat. She started in September and will be working in the museum through mid-December. Folks can find her in the museum working on the first of four participatory art projects that invite visitors to help create art for the museum’s collection.
“My goal is to illuminate the connection between art and science,” said Jetonne.
Her first project invites people to sculpt specimens out of clay. Visitors pick a number that correlates to a tag, which includes an open-ended prompt – something like “A fruit many San Diego animals rely on for food” or “An animal we think of as being a good mother.” Visitors then mold small sculptures, which are added to the many drawers in Jetonne’s mobile artist cart and will eventually be fired in a kiln and added to the museum’s collection.
Jetonne said she doesn’t try to hit participants over the head with information about how what they’re doing relates to science and the museum, but she says she often talks to people about the ideas of inquiry, observation and trial and error – all things integral to both art and science.