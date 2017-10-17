Culture Report: La Jolla Playhouse Brings Unconventional Art to the Urban Core

Taking theater and art outside traditional venues isn’t easy. The payoff for audiences that see the experimental work can be huge, though, and folks can walk away experiencing something they’ve never experienced before.
La Jolla Playhouse’s Without Walls Festival, its biennial event featuring immersive, site-specific and eclectic theater, is back this year with dozens of avant-garde performances at interesting venues around downtown Oct. 19-22.
Several pieces are being staged inside Bread & Salt, a former bread factory turned arts venue in Logan Heights. One of those works is by playwright Lily Padilla, a Poway native and masters of fine arts student at UC San Diego.
Padilla got a call from this year’s WOW Festival director, Meiyin Wang, in June. Wang assigned the old grain silo at Bread & Salt to Padilla, and told her to let the space inspire the work.
“It’s a shape unlike any I’ve ever experience before,” Padilla said. “A 30-by-30 foot cube, almost totally dark. … And the beginning of the process was just going to the space and letting it speak to me.”
The first thing Padilla thought of after spending time inside the grain silo was ghosts. Then she started thinking about all the recent natural and man-made disasters – hurricanes and the mass shooting in Las Vegas – and she envisioned the silo as a fallout shelter where a handful of people were hunkering down, hoping to be rescued.