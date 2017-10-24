Culture Report: NASA Designer Makes One Giant Leap to Full-Time Artist

Melissa Walter had a job at NASA. She did graphic design, illustration and social media, mostly for NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory. She loved the job, but she also started obsessing over the fine art she was making at home in her spare time.
At the end of 2015, she decided to take the leap: She quit her full-time job so she could become a full-time artist.
“I was sort of having more confidence in what I was doing, and more excitement, and that’s all I could think about,” Walter said. “I realized, OK, this is it. This is what I should be spending my time on.”
In a new episode of Culturecast, Voice of San Diego’s podcast about arts and culture, I talk to Walter about her transition to full-time artist, and the science-based art that’s been fueling her success.
Many artists who quit their day jobs flounder, at least in the beginning. But Walter has quickly flourished, scoring group and solo shows, plus residencies that have allowed her to explore large-scale installation work. She’s also the subject of a new documentary by The Artist Odyssey, a San Diego production company that produces short films about artists for its subscribers.
The interest in Walter’s art stems, in part, from her perfectionism. She’s a bit obsessive-compulsive, which means she’s able to intensely focus on her work and use time-consuming processes – like using thousands of tiny dots to create a shading effect – that result in attractive, detailed geometric images.