Culture Report: Art as a Door-Opener

There are plenty of studies that say teaching kids art – and teaching other subjects using art – can have a measurable and lasting impact that follows kids their entire lives.
Many tech giants, for instance, have found that liberal arts degrees aren’t so worthless after all, and have hired hordes of former theater geeks and other arts majors.
“There’s been quite a bit of research out there that says basically that kids who participate in the arts do better,” said Merryl Goldberg, a music professor at California State University San Marcos. “But what I found is that the research isn’t enough.”
Goldberg said what’s missing is public awareness. She said there’s an ingrained feeling that the arts are fluff. With reports that President Donald Trump may have plans to eliminate the National Endowment for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Humanities, she said it’s more important than ever to emphasize arts’ power to educate.