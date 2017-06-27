Culture Report: The Horton Plaza Park Problem

It’s no surprise that downtown’s Horton Plaza Park has become a hub for some of the neighborhood’s booming homeless population. Just about every urban park in San Diego serves as a resting place for people living on the streets.
But Horton Plaza Park was supposed to come with a built-in solution – the plaza was designed to be programmed with lots of events meant to keep the space busy and alive while also keeping the homeless at bay.
That idea, though, hasn’t worked out as planned.
Homeless people have the right to hang out in public parks as long as they’re not breaking any laws, but when a park starts looking like a full-time homeless encampment, that’s when the rest of the public tend to stay away.
One popular solution to balancing an urban park’s population is programming it with public events that draw crowds. That’s why the city struck a private-public partnership deal with Westfield, the company that owns Horton Plaza mall.
The city owns the property, but Westfield is required to pay for the park’s operations, maintenance and programming for the next 25 years. In turn, Westfield is allowed to recoup costs by leasing out three kiosks on the space and charging for some of the events held at the park.
