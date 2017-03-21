Culture Report: We Reap What They Sew

Before text messages and social media updates, some women found community through sewing circles.
Artist Michelle Montjoy wanted to bring that type of old-school, intimate community conversation back. She also wanted to elevate an art form that’s too often written off.
Her new public art project is called “River,” and it kicked off months ago with a series of workshops at 32 schools, homeless shelters, senior centers, after-school programs and other community centers. Over 1,000 people showed up to the various workshops and used giant looms handmade by artist William Feeney to help Montjoy weave together ripped-up old T-shirts into sculptural works of art.
“We would sit together and knit together and chat,” Montjoy said. “It’s a very simple process, so it’s almost a meditative one.”
The cloth sculptures participants helped make will be hung in an exhibition opening at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 25, at the Oceanside Museum of Art.
Montjoy was the only visual artist to be awarded in the latest round of the San Diego Foundation’s Creative Catalyst grant, a program that pairs artists with local nonprofits and requires artists to come up with projects that engage wider and more diverse swaths of the community than arts organizations typically reach.