Culture Report: The Padres Are Done, But a Tradition Lives on

As another season comes to a close for a cellar-dwelling ball club, fans have little to cling to.
Sure, the Padres have a young corps. But until it reaches its potential, there isn’t a lot to root for, or a lot to enjoy during the depressing fall months. The respite is regaling friends with stories of Tony Gwynn, or basking in the memories of former greatness and age-old traditions of the grand old game.
One of these traditions was the appearance of a live organ player underscoring the highs and lows of the game. Most teams did away with the tradition in the 1990s in favor of slickly produced video packages and hi songs. But back in 2010, the Padres decided to reintroduce the organ player, albeit on a limited basis, and Bobby Cressey was ready to take the job.
“I had just moved back to San Diego and had no gigs lined up. I was playing a few places here and there, and then a friend told me the Padres might be looking for an organ player and I thought – I need that gig,” Cressey said.
In 2010, the Padres held a season ticket-holder forum to talk about promotions for the upcoming season. One of the main speakers was then-president Tom Garfinkel, who announced the team would be doing Throwback Thursdays and bringing in an organ player.
Cressey introduced himself and handed Garfinkel his card. The next day, he called the Padres’ office to make sure the right people got his information. Then he waited for a call that never came.