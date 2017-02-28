Culture Report: Random Public Spaces Are San Diego’s Hottest New Gallery

Art has popped up at a busy intersection in Talmadge.
A large-scale print by Carolina Montejo is displayed like a billboard in a garden in front of a house at 4496 Euclid Ave. Two outdoor screens will also soon be colored with projections by artist Lana Z Caplan every day after sundown. Both works explore notions of human expansion beyond the boundaries of Earth.
The new project is called Intersection, and it was unveiled this weekend by Andrew Ütt, who said he plans to mount new outdoor public art exhibitions featuring San Diego artists alongside Latin American artists every six months.
The house is a private residence and office, but Ütt said the outdoor garden and a sizable parking lot will be used for upcoming public openings and workshops. He wants to make Intersection a nonprofit, and he said he has plans to grow the project beyond Talmadge.