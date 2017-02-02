Culturecast: Street Performers Fight for Their Rights

By Kinsee Morlan |
San Diego doesn’t make it easy for people who want to perform in public for tips.
A group of artists plans to show up to the March 14 City Council meeting and demand better treatment for street performers.
Local buskers – artists and musicians who take to city streets and sidewalks to perform their craft in hopes of earning cash from passersby – say they’re too often at odds with the San Diego Police Department. Many of them have signed an online petition asking the City Council to do something about it.
In this episode of Culturecast, Voice of San Diego’s podcast covering arts and culture, I talk to buskers who think city policies need to change so San Diego’s street culture can thrive.