Culturecast: Inside a San Diego Sound Booth

Chelsea Allen, the manager of community engagement at the San Diego Symphony, said she thinks San Diego’s art and culture crowd is ready for new, exciting things.

“It seems from what we’re learning that it’s very brave,” she said. “And it’s willing to accept some new sounds or looks, so we’re happy to be doing that here.”

The symphony is shaking things up with its new Our American Music festival, a month-long concert series celebrating music made in and inspired by America. The series includes shows by hip-hop legend Talib Kweli and folk singer/songwriter Rosanne Cash, along with more traditional chamber and classical music performances.

The festival also includes temporary public art installations – sound booths and a community quilt – that invite audiences to interact and create some art and music of their own.

Support Independent, Fact-Based Journalism Today