East Village’s Emerging Arts District Doesn’t Have Much Art

East Village is growing at a blistering pace.
Nearly 30 projects are planned or under construction in the neighborhood, some of which are part of a district that developers have imagined as a home for innovation, design, education and arts.
That’s why they’re calling it the IDEA District. Yet many of the new projects there are displacing all the elements it’s meant to embody. The art scene that’s survived for years in the neighborhood’s affordable warehouses is on its way out.
Developers David Malmuth and Pete Garcia, the architects of the IDEA District plan, imagine it as an urban center filled with housing, innovative tech and design jobs and educational institutions. The district’s workers and residents, according to the plan, will be “enriched by the arts.”